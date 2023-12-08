Franklin County Animal Shelter, is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.,and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Bongo is a mixed breed male of about 6 months and Aries is his sign. His nickname is Bongolomew the third. Bongo is a lively and lovable pup with boundless energy and a heart full of joy.

This bouncy bundle of fur adores everyone and everything around him. Bongo is the epitome of sweetness, always ready for play times, cuddles and making new friends. While he’s a social butterfly with fellow canines and humans alike a cat free environment would suit this spirited pup best.

If you’re seeking a delightful companion who radiates positivity and exuberance, Bongo is your guy! Come meet him and let the adventures begin. This pup likes new friends, being hugged, being told is a good boy and bouncing. He dislikes cats and lack of attention.

Yue is a female bully cross of three years old and weighs 63 lbs she is a Gemini have you ever thought “I sure wish I could have a pair with the intelligent intelligence of Iraq but radiates affection like a cozy blanket on a cold winter night?”

Then we have the dog for you. Yue may not top the class in canine academia, but her endearing nature and affectionate spirit are unmatched. Yue would thrive best as the sole canine companion. If there are feline housemates, they’ll need to be dog savvy, giving his lively and exuberant nature.

If you’re ready to welcome boundless love and an ever-cheerful energy into your home, Yue is a perfect match. She likes meeting new people, abstract art, Sylvester Stallone, and the Energizer Bunny. She dislikes baths but she will tolerate them as she sulks the whole time.

She also dislikes not saying hi to everyone she meets. Yue also has the longest nickname, it’s “Oh my gosh how did you forget to breathe again?” and Precious Child.

