LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in December. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Date: Tuesdays
Time: 10 a.m.–noon
Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.
Wowzitude! ‘Arm Chair Travel’
— Christmas in New York City
Date: Thursday, December 7
Time: 11 a.m.
— Hanukkah in Berlin, Germany
Date: Thursday, December 14
Time: 11 a.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Thursdays, December 21 & 28
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Thursdays
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)
Date: Tuesday, December 19 (every third Tuesday)
Time: 9–11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.
Caregiver Groups and Resources
Caregiver Support Groups
—Lewiston Mondays
Date: Monday, December 11 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Lewiston Tuesdays
Date: Tuesday, December 26 (every last Tuesday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston
—Norway
Date: Thursday, December 28 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Norway
—Wilton
Date: Thursday, December 7 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group —Wilton
Date: Thursday, December 21 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
Online Groups & Classes
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults falls victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Cyber-Senior Mentors —A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
