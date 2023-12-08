LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in December. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 10 a.m.–noon

Facilitator: Paul Haberstroh

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Advertisement

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Paul Haberstroh, Computer Connections Teacher of Franklin County Adult and Community Education, is back for the fall and will be here to help.

Wowzitude! ‘Arm Chair Travel’

— Christmas in New York City

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 11 a.m.

Advertisement

— Hanukkah in Berlin, Germany

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 11 a.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Thursdays, December 21 & 28

Time: 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Thursdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, December 19 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

Caregiver Groups and Resources

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Advertisement

Date: Monday, December 11 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Tuesdays

Date: Tuesday, December 26 (every last Tuesday)

Advertisement

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, December 28 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Advertisement

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, December 7 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Advertisement

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group —Wilton

Date: Thursday, December 21 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

Advertisement

Online Groups & Classes

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Advertisement

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults falls victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Advertisement

Cyber-Senior Mentors —A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: