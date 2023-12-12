LIVERMORE FALLS — A free meal will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25, at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave.
Debra Breton of Jay and Rose Darling of Livermore are organizing the meal, which will be available for dining in or to take out, Breton said last week.
Delivery will be available to those living in Jay, Livermore or Livermore Falls, she stated.
“This meal is for anyone who will be alone on Christmas,” Breton noted. “Come enjoy time with a wonderful group of people.”
It is anticipated the American Legion Auxiliary will be helping this year, she said. The menu includes turkey, ham, rolls, vegetables, pies, cookies and beverages, Breton noted. Donations of those items or cash to purchase them are gratefully being accepted, she said.
“We are getting free potatoes from Canton, squash from Berry Fruit Farm in Livermore Falls,” Breton stated.
Volunteers to help prepare, serve or clean up are also needed, even if only available for a short time, she said.
Those wishing to donate items for the meal or volunteer to help are asked to call Breton, 207-897-8490, by Monday, Dec. 18.
To reserve meals and request delivery, call Breton or Darling, 207-491-2831, by Thursday, Dec. 21.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
