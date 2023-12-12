Members of RAAPA are seen performing on the stage in the Rumford Falls Auditorium during during Saturday’s 9th annual Festival of Trees in Rumford. The event was sponsored by Beautify Rumford and the River Valley Chamber of Commerce. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Children listen as School Resource Officer Doug Maifeld reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
After Santa and the Elves arrived, children lined up to receive a bag filled with presents. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
The art table, with crafts and coloring with Mr. Brent, was a busy place for awhile. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
