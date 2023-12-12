WILTON — The Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted unanimously on Tuesday, Dec. 5, to allow Town Manager Maria Greeley sign on behalf of the town a letter in support of the a $30 million Maine Trails Bond [LD 1156] that would seek to invest in the design, development, and maintenance of trails for hiking, biking, snowmobiling, skiing, commuting, and other activities.

Marc Edwards, Regional Outreach Coordinator for the Natural Resources Council of Maine in Franklin County, appeared before the Select Board to get support on behalf of the NRCM.

“The reason we are doing this is trails in Maine, whether they be motorized and non-motorized, are huge economic driver,” Edwards told the board. “I live up in Strong and I can always tell the weather up in Rangeley by looking at the snowmobile trailers heading up Route 4.”

Matthew Foster, director of parks and recreation for the town of Farmington, wrote to the Maine Compass in support for the initiative, stating “recent data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Maine is in the top five states with the highest percentage of GDP value coming from outdoor recreation, along with states like Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii.

“Maine’s outdoor recreation economy brings in $3 billion annually, employs tens of thousands of people and has been one of the only industries in Maine to grow nearly 20% in the wake of COVID-19. These numbers should give some insight on just how significant the outdoor recreation economy is to our state.”

“Maine has always been and will increasingly become the place to play and get away for much of the Northeast,” he added.

Advertisement

In a press release from April, the NRCM listed supporters including statewide organizations such as the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Maine Outdoor Brands, Maine Snowmobile Association, Maine Tourism Association, Environmental Priorities Coalition, Associated General Contractors [AGC] of Maine, and Maine Youth Camping Association.

Along with those organizations, local land trusts, sporting camps, businesses such as L.L. Bean, economic development organizations, trail groups, and other municipal bodies have shown their support of the bond initiative.

“From Caribou to Kittery and Calais to Eustis, Maine people, towns, and businesses are urging the Legislature to invest in our trails,” Pete Didisheim, advocacy director for NRCM, said. “The Maine Trails Bond provides a rare opportunity for a stunningly broad range of Maine people to find common ground on a resource we all value – trails.”

The Maine Trails Bond was introduced by Representative Jessica Fay [D-Raymond] and Senator Russell Black [R-Franklin County], with cosponsor support from three other Democrats, four Republicans, and one Independent.

According to Edwards, the funds would be spread out over four years, with $7.5 million being distributed per year, and organizations interested in applying for grant funding would have a 10% match for whatever funds they applied for.

Selectperson David Leavitt asked who would oversee the distribution of funding, to which Edwards stated that Bureau of Public Lands would oversee the application process and distribution.

An audience member asked if the 10% match was accurate, believing it to be 20%. Edwards stated it was initially 20%, but was reduced to 10% to make it more equitable for the more rural parts of the state.

Wilton joins over 350 other signatures that show support for the bill. If the bill succeeds in Maine State Legislature, it will move to the ballot next November for voters to decide its outcome.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: