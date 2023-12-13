Christmas is the season of magic and miracles. I believe everything is a miracle and that there are extraordinary miracles, such as the wicks of the Menorah, that miraculously burned for eight days, even though there was only enough for one day. And the extraordinary miracle of the birth of baby Jesus.

What else should we remember daily as a magical miracle? Life is a miracle, and what better time is there to celebrate this miracle than during the holidays? Life is entirely of missteps, sidesteps, and all the steps forward. Practice allowing the universe to shower you with its magic. Allow it to show you how you are loved every day.

I know how tough some moments are. Some overwhelm us with dark thoughts about the world and ourselves. They cause us to forget that, as Christmas and Hanukkah remind us, we are souls in human form, having a life experience because of the miracle of our birth.

I’ve had my knicks and bruises. I’ve experienced the crushing blows of people trying to undo me. I’ve stared down death. I’ve asked myself, why does God hate me? Slowly, gradually, I persevered, stood up, straightened my crown, and began to believe in myself. I looked at trials and tribulations as gifts of learning and opportunity. I learned that I am the miraculous collective of these experiences.

You see, while it’s easy to shut down our hearts to protect ourselves from being hurt, we lie to ourselves that we are happy this way. If you are feeling shut down, be still. Tap into the feeling and allow it to wash through you like ocean waves lapping at the shore. You will find the feeling that is hiding: that you are love itself. Say to yourself that you are worthy of love and being loved. Your words will likely wobble; at first, you won’t believe them. Say them anyway and repeat them daily until love resides in you so flawlessly; not loving yourself is a thought that never exists.

We begin opening our hearts by testing our ocean of feelings. We ask ourselves where that feeling comes from whenever we say something negative. Why do I think this? Then write it down. What needs to change? Gradually, we begin to feel better about ourselves, and every good thought is reflected in us.

Here are the magical and miraculous gifts you can give yourself daily.

The benefit of the doubt. Grace. Look at your coffee as the best darn cup you ever had. When it’s cold, remember warm thoughts about yourself and your friends. Look at your dinner and notice the colors, flavors, and smells. Think of an act of kindness you have experienced and how it felt. What can you add?

Magic and miracles exist. They need only to be claimed. An open heart allows the universe to shower us with them. Sounds risky? Please think of how risky it is not to allow magic and miracles.

