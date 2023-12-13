Giving Tree

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington students, faculty and staff are looking to brighten the holiday season for children and families in the greater Farmington area. In its 18th year, the University Store is sponsoring its “Giving Tree” holiday tradition in partnership with the Farmington Elks Lodge and Operation Santa Claus. Members of the campus and local community are invited to stop by the store at 238 Main St., Farmington, and take a tag from the holiday tree to fulfill a special request or drop off a new, unwrapped gift of clothes, shoes, winter wear, toys, books, etc., from infant to adult sizes. Items can be dropped off at the campus store by Dec. 15 when they will be picked up and wrapped by Operation Santa Claus volunteers to tuck under someone’s Christmas tree.

Pajamas

FARMINGTON — The annual Pajama Drive sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club and the Franklin Country Children’s Task Force is also in full swing. It is collecting new, unwrapped pjs sized newborn to 16-18 teen to keep everyone warm in the coming winter months. They can be dropped off from now until Dec. 13 at Kirsten Swan, director of student leadership and service’s office in the UMF Fusion Center, or at the UMF Admissions Office at 246 Main St, Farmington. The Task Force then distributes the pajamas to families in Franklin County.

Music

FARMINGTON -. Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., take a break from Christmas preparations to enjoy singing some beautiful Christmas music. A candlelit sanctuary will be the setting for the event, Christmas Playlist, (or listing of Christmas music) at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church on Academy Street.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, the congregation invites the public to join them for a time of singing and fellowship.

Following the music, light refreshments including small sandwiches, cookies, coffee and more will be served. All are welcome to come and celebrate the Lord’s birth as we lift our voices to Him.For more information, please call the church at 778-2163.

WILTON — WECO invites all interested to join in singing Christmas carols Friday, Dec. 15. At 1 p.m. Ferna Girardin will be serenaded at her home. At 1:45 p.m. the group will meet at Woodlands Senior Living, 175 Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington to bring holiday cheer to residents there at 2 p.m. FMI call 207-645-2639.

FARMINGTON — The Christmas Story, a cantata of classic carols from around the world, will be presented by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. in Farmington. The hour-long program with orchestrated accompaniment is free to the public and will be given on Friday, Dec. 15, and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 each evening.

Carols include “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” (German/French), “Rejoice and Be Merry” with “On Christmas Night All Christians Sing” (English), an absolutely beautiful arrangement of “O Holy Night” (French), “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear” (American), “Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine” (Czechoslovakian/German), “Spanish Carol Suite” (Spain/Venezuela), “Wexford Carol” (Irish), “Sing We Now of Christmas” which includes “The First Noel” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” (French).

There will also be two instrumental pieces. Scripture and narration will tie the carols together in a wonderful retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ, God’s Son. Everyone is cordially invited to this family Christmas event. For more information or in case of inclement weather call 778-9696.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Jan. 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6 – 8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Books

FARMINGTON — Free Books Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, located at Arthur D. Ingalls Center on 144 High Street. FMI: visit our website at westernmaineliteracy.org, or contact: Barb at 491-3780 (cell).

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. All meals served starting at 5 p.m. Dec 15: Dance night with Country Fusion from 6 to 9. Eat in optional. $10 cover, dine & dance $20. Chicken Parmesan over spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread, chocolate cherry cake, $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122. No meals Dec. 22 and 29 so our staff can enjoy their Holidays. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year. Many thanks for your continued support, see you next year.

Lunches

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 noon. The menu: Baked Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Biscuits and, for dessert, pie. Eat-in and take-out service available. For local delivery: call ahead 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first (Dec. 6) and third (Dec.20) Wednesday of each month. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Candlelight service



MADRID — Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 17. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church is a non-denominational Christian church where all are welcome. Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events.

