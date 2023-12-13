• Nathaniel J. Bourget, 31, Minot, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Dec. 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• David A. Ladd, 73, Strong, operating under the influence, Friday, Dec. 8, in Avon, $500 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samuel A. Moreau, 26, Jay, criminal trespass, Sunday, Dec. 10, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, University of Maine at Farmington Police Department.

• Belle H. L. Meryhew, 18, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Monday, Dec. 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kodi R. Knowlton, 20, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Tucker A. Gagnon, 22, Wilton, probation hold, Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Farmington, Maine Department of Corrections.

• Dennis J. Meaney, 36, Chesterville, domestic violence criminal threatening, Tuesday, Dec. 12, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

