Meet Wendy, the pint-sized gremlin with a heart of gold. Wendy is a small mixed breed female of six months old and weighs only 19 lbs. Wendy’s boundless energy is contagious, bringing joy and laughter to anyone lucky enough to be in her company.

Whether she’s zooming around with playful exuberance or curling up for cozy cuddles, Wendy is a charming ball of love just waiting to add a touch of mischief to your life. Plus, she’s open to a meet and greet with your current dogs, get ready for a delightful blend of canine camaraderie. Ready for endless laughter in hot warming moments? Adopt Wendy and let the adventures begin.

She likes stuffed toys, being the center of attention, and running around the dog pack. She dislikes vacuum cleaners and loud noises. Her nicknames are Small Gremlin and Half Pint.

Here is Mother Teresa,, a female of 4 to 6 years old and a Capricorn, nicknamed “Mother.” She likes bossing the other cats around and the peace that she enforces. She also likes being the center of attention. Her dislikes are simple. She doesn’t like chaos or rule breaking and especially not being listened to!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: