VFW Kids Christmas party enjoyed
1 min read
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
With a Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Loading....
Santa holds a Christmas stocking as a young girl reaches in. Submitted photo
Breakfast with Mr. & Mrs. Claus at VFW Post in Jay. A good time was had by all. Our Commander Rick Merrill played Santa and Auxiliary member Stella Paquette was Mrs. Santa. Submitted photo
« Previous
Maine CDC encourages continued precautions against tick bites this winter
Next »
Believe in magic and miracles to experience magic and miracles