FARMINGTON — Ronald “Ron/Bub” Greenwood is being remembered as a talented friend who carried on his family legacy.

He was the great grandson of Chester Greenwood of Farmington, the inventor of the earmuffs who is celebrated each year on the first Saturday of December. Ron passed away at his home in Temple on Dec. 6.

“Ron was a great friend,” Farmington attorney Paul Mills who participates in the flag raising ceremony on Chester Greenwood Day, said Tuesday, Dec. 12. “A magnificent embodiment of the Chester Greenwood family tradition of which he was in the forefront of carrying out ever since the first Chester Greenwood Day.”

“I have known him for years,” S. Clyde Ross, who annually portrays the elder Greenwood, said Wednesday morning. “For Chester Greenwood Day he’s just been Johnny on the spot and he has tended to the necessaries very graciously.”

“Ron was amazingly diversified in his talents, as his great grandfather was also,” Mills stated. “He was talented and gifted in the many endeavors that he carried out throughout his life.”

Mills said he is very sad and will greatly miss Greenwood.

“Franklin County won’t be the same without him,” Mills noted.

