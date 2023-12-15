• Devin M. Couture, 28, East Waterboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kenneth A. Clark, 18, Farmington, violation of protection order, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Ben Bruce, 58, Salem Township, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Matthew J. Dovidas, 25, Farmington, warrant criminal threatening, warrant harassment by telephone, Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kylie S. Glover, 25, Rumford, operating under the influence, Thursday, Dec. 14, in Avon, $500 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: