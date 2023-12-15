FARMINGTON — The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center has recognized Franklin Health Pediatrics for Excellence in Pediatric Care. The practice was one of just 14 MaineHealth practices receiving the recognition that honors MaineHealth primary care practices and providers for meeting high standards for pediatric care and achieving benchmarks for patient screenings, vaccinations, and preventive care.

These benchmarks include meeting the following targets for clinical care: Patients receive all their recommended well-child visits each year. Patients are screened every year to help identify and prevent adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and trauma in childhood. Patients receive their recommended vaccines (shots). This includes receiving their full series of vaccines before their second birthday and their HPV vaccines by the time they are 13 years old.

The goals of the Excellence in Pediatric Care Program additionally identify, prevent and treat the numerous factors that can affect a child’s health such as adverse childhood experiences, food insecurity, oral health, vaccines, healthy behaviors that prevent childhood obesity, and early literacy.

For example, patients are screened for food insecurity during a well-child visit and those who do not have reliable access to affordable healthy food are referred to the MaineHealth Food Pantry located on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

Franklin Health pediatricians and nurse practitioners see children regularly to address these issues and other health concerns at well-child visits.

“This is the first time our practice has been recognized and it truly was a full-team effort. There were parts played by every team member and meetings spent with the full office staff dedicated to ideas to reach our goal,” said Heather Piawlock, Franklin Health Pediatrics practice manager. “This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of the entire staff to achieving these high standards in pediatric care.”

Providers include: Gabriel Civiello, MD, FAAP; Nicole Donahue, CPNP; Emily Jacobs, DO; Tanya Lever, CPNP-PC; Heather Lynn, MD; and Ryan Whitt, MD.

Franklin Health Pediatrics is accepting new patients. For information call 779-0482.

To learn more visit https://www.mainehealth.org/barbara-bush-childrens-hospital/maines-only-full-service-childrens-hospital/excellence-pediatric-care-program

