STATE — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) encourages Maine residents and visitors to remain vigilant against tick bites this winter, as the number of Lyme disease cases continues to rise and ticks remain active above freezing temperatures.

The Maine CDC has reported a record number of Lyme disease cases so far in 2023, with 2,706 cases as of December 7, 2023. The Maine CDC has also reported a record five cases of Powassan in 2023.

As a reminder, deer ticks can be active any time the temperature is above freezing, so the risk of tick bites stretches through the winter. To help limit exposure to ticks and tick bites, the Maine CDC recommends those enjoying the outdoors take these ‘Tick Free ME’ steps:

• Know tick habitat and take precautions in areas where ticks may live.

• Wear light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs, and tuck pants into socks.

• Use an EPA-approved repellent like DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on skin. Use permethrin on clothing.

• Check for ticks daily and after any outdoor activity. Check family members and pets too. Remove clothing when you get home and put it in the dryer before washing. Use high heat for 10-15 minutes to kill any crawling ticks.

Deer ticks can also spread the germs that cause anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Powassan, and Hard Tick Relapsing Fever. Common symptoms of tickborne diseases include joint and muscle pain, fatigue, chills, fever, headache, and swollen lymph nodes.

People with Lyme disease may also have a “bullseye” rash anywhere on their body, not only at the site of the tick bite. If you experience any of these symptoms, talk to a healthcare provider.

To learn more about staying Tick Free ME, visit www.maine.gov/lyme.

To view tickborne disease data on the Maine Tracking Network visit data.mainepublichealth.gov/tracking/tickborne.

