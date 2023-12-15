WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, Week of 12/6/2023

Teams: Mines In The Gutters 66-38, Living On A Spare 66-38, Just One More 62-42, Wreckin Balls 56-48, Designs By Darlene 50-54, Bowling Belles 44-60, Full Of 5 Pins 36-68, Golden Oldies 36-68.

Games: Melissa Malone 183, Robin Ladd 178, Heather Malone 177, Marley Stevens 168, Michelle Perkins 164, Natasha Richard 163, Katie Fairbanks 162, Rocell Marcellino 151.

Series; Melissa Malone 492, Heather Malone 479, Marley Stevens 444, Vicky Kinsey 428, Robin Ladd 427, Jamie Ellsworth 413, Michelle Ryan 410, Michelle Perkins 409.

