Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means animals are never euthanized due to a lack of space.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Introducing Juno, the chunky love-bug! She is a four-year-old female Cur cross and weighs 67 pounds. She has earned the nicknames Junimo and Junie and her sign is Cancer. She is a delightful bundle of love, known for her charming personality and heartwarming affection. This foodie pup is utterly motivated by treats, making every moment a delicious adventure.

Juno’s enthusiasm for walks and adoration for her humans make her the perfect companion for anyone seeking unconditional love.

While she may prefer to be the solo star in your life, Juno’s ability to fill your days with joy and companionship is unparalleled. If you are ready welcome this chunky love-bug into your heart and home, she likes cozy cuddles, gourmet treats and a quiet home. She dislikes crowded spaces and other pets.

Ninja is a two-year-old mixed breed and weighs 60 pounds. He was born under the sign of Aries. His nicknames are Michael Scott, Knucklehead and Parkour.

Personality wise, He is a furry dynamo, overflowing with love and energy. This affectionate canine has a penchant for parkour. (Parkour is the sport of traversing environmental obstacles by running, climbing, or leaping rapidly and efficiently.) Even if his skills in parkour might not earn him a gold medal, his exuberance is contagious and he’s always ready for a bounce filled adventure. He would love to meet your current pooch and see if they can be friends. However, when it comes to feline friends, Ninja has a strict no cats policy.

While his heart is big and full of love, he does have his quirks – he’s a bit protective of his food. It’s something to keep in mind to ensure everyone feels comfortable during mealtime.

If you are ready for a bundle of joy and energetic love, Ninja is eagerly waiting to embark on a new journey with you. He likes outdoor adventures, training sessions, and cuddles. He does not like sharing or cats.

