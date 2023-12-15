Glistening Memories
By Edith Grindle, Farmington
Driving along on this sunny afternoon with the trees glistening bright heavy
from the latest storm,
I think that this scene will now be my norm.
The river and ocean that I knew as a girl have made way for the hills,
My eyes look up at these mountains with a new little thrill.
My view like a postcard or Christmas greeting from a friend,
It increases my joy which helps my uncertainty end.
This beauty rarely seen, except in my dreams, brings thoughts and
memories from days in my past.
These visions I hold tight to and pray that they last.
The little girl I once was is still inside somewhere, even as the future holds
changes, remembering holidays gone by, brings her to my mind ever so
clear.
These thoughts bring me back and I smile as I see that no matter where I
live, those memories are me.
