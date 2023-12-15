MCJA

VASSALBORO — On Friday, December 15, Joseph Corson of the Carrabassett Valley Police Dept is one of the graduates of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP), which graduated 59 police Cadets from the program.

The BLETP is an 18-week residential training program that began in August with 67 cadets. 59 Cadets graduated Friday.

The 44th BLETP represents 42 State, Municipal, and County law enforcement agencies that span from Madawaska to York.

Poet published

FARMINGTON — Farmington poet, author ,and writer, Greg Zemlansky,, has his poem, ‘Life’s Little Mystery’, published in the winter edition of the quarterly magazine ‘Secret Place’. It’s a devotional worldwide magazine with 250,000 readers. The Secret Place’ is published by Judson Press of Pennsylvania. This is the second time Greg has been published in that magazine. His first poem was ‘Prayers’.

