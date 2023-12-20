The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment! To schedule an adoption appointment, please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours, Noon to 4 pm Monday to Saturday.

Our lobby, kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours.

In the Spirit of Christmas, your generous donations ensure that the animals in the shelter get the love, care, and nourishment they need. Every contribution makes a pawsitive impact! Give the gift of compassion and make a difference in our lives. Donate today and be a hero for animals the ones featured. Together, we can create brighter and happier tomorrows. Thank you for being a crucial part of our mission to care for and protect us!

The shelter has some incredibly adorable kittens ready to find their forever homes! Each little fluffball has been spayed/neutered, tested for FIV and FeLV, vaccinated for rabies and distemper, microchipped, received regular nail trims and ear cleanings, and been treated for fleas and worms. Their total care package is valued at $375 to $450!

Did you know that adopting kittens in pairs can bring even more joy and companionship to your life? Two kittens can play, snuggle, and grow together, creating a stronger bond and keeping each other entertained. To make it even sweeter, we’re offering $50 off when you adopt two kittens!

Stop by during our open hours to meet these bundles of joy and give them a loving home

“Until they find their family, they’re a part of ours.”

