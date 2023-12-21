FARMINGTON — Janet Warner, former publisher of The Franklin Journal and Livermore Falls Advertiser is being remembered for her attention to detail and ability to stay calm under pressure.

Janet and her husband, Dan Warner, in the late 1980s founded Mt. Blue Publishing Co. which owned the two local newspapers. At that time, The Franklin Journal was published twice a week and the LFA once weekly.

Janet was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington Rotary Club.

The Warners sold the newspapers about 2002 and retired to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Janet passed away Dec. 11.

Sandra Grondin, office manager for the papers, began as a freelance writer at the LFA and later became a staff writer. Grondin worked at the paper for Janet and was there when the Kirklands took over.

Advertisement

“The Warners were really good people to work for,” Grondin said. “Dan was very knowledgeable, more hands on.”

She remembers covering a political event at John Nutting’s home in Leeds when millionaire Neil Rolde was running for senator. Rolde advocated for universal health care coverage, but lost to William S. Cohen, she noted.

“They had Rolde milking a cow,” Grondin said. “I got some neat pictures but Janet wouldn’t publish them because they showed the cow’s behind.”

Donna Perry, now a Sun Journal staff writer was hired as a correspondent. “On occasion I substituted to enter copy on the computer,” she noted. “Janet was as calm as could be while I was stressed to get everything done by a certain time.”

Janet was very organized and seemed to know everything that was going on, Perry said.

“She kept a close eye on the Livermore Falls Advertiser and The Franklin Journal pages,” Perry stated. “In those days the paper pages were all set up in mock fashion. She would go over every word and ask questions of the editors. She wanted everything just right and correct.”

Advertisement

Janet and her husband, Dan, were always proud of the work done on the papers, Perry noted. “They were both well-liked in the community,” she stated. “They made the papers so that the community was well informed.”

Barbara Zelasko, former business manager for the weekly papers was saddened to hear Janet had passed.

“Janet’s tough publisher/owner approach was intimidating until you got to see the softer, caring side of her that I came to know and respect,” she wrote in an email Friday, Feb. 15. “Janet was an amazing person, mentor and friend. Under her leadership, Mt. Blue Publishing Co. received numerous New England Press Association awards in journalism. She was very involved in the local Rotary clubs and chamber of commerce.”

Years ago Perry cleaned houses as a side job. “I did clean Janet’s house one day,” she noted. “Her house was spotless. She was always well-dressed without a hair out of place.”

“Janet was always there if we needed anything,” Grondin added.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: