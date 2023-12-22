MEXICO — After three weeks of play, as of Dec. 17, Hotel Rumford is the only unbeaten team, 3-0, in the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League. They defeated A & G Custom Builders (2-1), 102-89. In a hotly contested match up with two of the top teams, both appeared solid and had runs throughout the first half, with The Hotel holding a 50-48 lead.

After another 10 minutes of back and forth, Hotel Rumford went on a run without a response and maintained a comfortable advantage the rest of the way. They were led by Tom Danylik and Owen Jones (6 threes) with 28 points each, supported by 19 from JT Taylor and 18 from Bryan Canwell. A & G top scorers were Malik Farley with a game high 30 points (3 threes), Keegan Pitcher 26 (3 threes) and Hunter Meeks 13.

In another even match up, turnovers were the story as Mt Blue (2-1) held off Clean Cut Painting (1-2), 66-54. Cam Sennick was tough inside with 25 points for Mt Blue and Eric Berry had a good all around game with 24 additional points. For Clean Cut, Will Bean had 17 points and Jevin Smith added 16.

In a third decent match up, Jay (2-1) was hot from beyond the arc and outlasted Dixfield (1-2), 89-76. Jay’s Zane Armandi hit six threes and 26 points and was assisted in scoring by Jake Turner 25 (5 threes), Logan Summer 20 (3 threes) and Steve Dougher 14 (3 threes). Dixfield saw a first time appearance by Riley Robinson with 22 points, while Gavin Hebert added 18 (5 threes) and Cam Godbois 10 more.

The last game was a mismatch, as Smart Care PT, Inc (1-2) trampled Sticks n Stones (0-3), 105-30. Many Smart Care players saw double digits: Cody St Germain 36, Jeremy St Germain 19 (5 threes), Dakota Thompkins 14, Trent Hutchinson 12 and Ben Holmes 10. S n S had only 1 notable scorer, Jamie Downs 13 points.

