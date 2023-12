FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Recovery Center is hosting its first holiday party 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph’s Center, 130 Quebec St.

Fun for the whole family. Sandwiches, desserts, coffee, non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Raffles and holiday bingo are other features. Have fun while celebrating recovery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: