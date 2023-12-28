FARMINGTON — The total impact of last week’s rain and wind storm is still being assessed with final details on damages in Franklin County not yet known.

“At this time we are still collecting information from our local partners,” Sara Bickford, deputy director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, said Tuesday, Dec. 26. “We are still assessing at this time.”

The bridge being constructed across the Sandy River on Route 41 in Farmington Falls has been closed indefinitely and the lights directing traffic in that area removed.

Bickford said a couple other bridges are blocked at one end or another because the damage was so significant.

“In terms of roads affected, folks have just been working around the clock so it is hard to catch up on everything,” Bickford noted. “We are still waiting to get information from towns and municipalities on what’s actually damaged.”

She said the deadline for collecting that information was Wednesday. Bickford hoped to be able to review it and “have a good handle on it by Thursday,”

Regarding assistance for homeowners whose homes may have been flooded or properties damaged, Bickford said information on that was also not available yet.

“I am sorry that I don’t have more information for you at this time,” she added.

A survey available through Individuals & Households Initial Damage Assessment is one way for homeowners to provide information about their losses. Photos of damages should be provided as part of filling out the survey.

An article published on the Portland Press Herald and Sun Journal websites later Tuesday indicated Gov. Janet Mills will formally request a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government if Federal Emergency Management Agency decides the costs of damage from last week’s storm are beyond what the state can handle. Mills launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub, an online aggregate of information resources and assistance for Mainers affected by flooding and damages on Tuesday.

The website, https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood provides links to Maine Bureau of Insurance resources on flooding and storm-related insurance claims, directions for reporting storm damage to the state, road closures, and information about how to safely deal with tree debris. It also includes resources to help families stay safe during future storms and prolonged power outages, such as where to find warming and emergency shelters, home heating guides and tips for generator and food safety.

As of Tuesday morning, the website was reporting a section of Route 156 between Wilton and Weld was open to one lane of traffic only. Bridges on Routes 145 and 149 in Strong were reported closed last week with no further updates. Also last week, Route 16 from Rangeley to Stratton was reported closed due to washouts as was a bridge on Route 16 in Coplin Plt. and South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

The website will be updated as more information becomes available.

