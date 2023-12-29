Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, January 13 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The All You Can Eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10 is $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Jan. 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Commemoration

REGION — Join the Air & Space Forces Association and 40 supporting organizations at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. for a special commemoration of the service, courage, and legacy of Vietnam War Veterans and Gold Star Families, and a renewal of American commitment to account for those heroes who remain missing 50 years after the war’s end.

All are welcome to attend. If you are unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfwVCs8iZHM It will also be broadcast live by Wreaths Across America Radio and select iHeartRadio stations.

The event will feature Gen. Dennis J. Reimer, USA (Ret.), U.S. Army Chief of Staff (1995-1999), Colleen C. Shine, advocate for national POW/MIA accountability and daughter of Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine, USAF (MIA from 1972-1996) and more.

Books

FARMINGTON — Free Books Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, located at Arthur D. Ingalls Center, 144 High Street. FMI: visit our website at westernmaineliteracy.org, or contact: Barb at 491-3780 (cell).

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. No meals Dec. 22 and 29 so our staff can enjoy their holidays. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year. Many thanks for your continued support, see you next year. Jan. 5, 2024, Friday suppers resume with meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, graham cracker cake for $12. All meals served at 5 p.m.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first and third (Dec. 20) Wednesday of each month. Next month Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Beginning Jan. 8 there will be an addiction meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St.

