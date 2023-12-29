AUGUSTA — Maine Woodland Owners will be hosting its annual Forestry Forum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, on the second floor of the Augusta Civic Center on the second day of the Maine Agricultural Trades Show.

This is a free event and open to the public, offering interesting presentations about forestry, the forest market, and ways to restore, manage, and conserve woodlands throughout the state. Forestry Forum is Maine Woodland Owners’ largest indoor event of the year and will be conducted both in-person and online.

The Forestry Forum will start with a brief Maine Woodland Owners member meeting at 8:15 am and will be followed by a series of presentations on wood markets, forest carbon credits, forest-derived bio-composites manufacturing, woodland wildlife, and forest pest and disease updates. Lunch will be made available for purchase in the meeting room at noon and the program will close at 3:30 pm.

This year, the program will feature a screening of “Clear Day Thunder: Rescuing the American Chestnut” produced by The American Chestnut Foundation. This documentary presents the story of the work to restore the iconic American chestnut.

Once an abundant species, a deadly blight accidentally imported into the U.S. from Asia devastated the American chestnut. Within a span of only two generations, the tree was nearly extinct. Afterward, there will be a discussion about the American chestnut in Maine, lead by the TACF Maine Chapter President, Mark McCollough

Additionally, Maine Woodland Owners is holding an online auction with unique items geared toward woodland owners and those who spend time in forests. Featured items include a sculpture created by chainsaw wood carver Josh Landry, the creator of the sculpture that Stephen and Tabitha King commissioned for their home in Bangor, and a tour of the world’s first 3-D printed bio-based home manufactured at the University of Maine.

The auction will be open for bidding starting at noon on January 3 and will close at 6:00 pm on January 10, just after the end of the Forestry Forum.

Tom Doak, Executive Director of Maine Woodland Owners, stated, “Our annual Forestry Forum provides members and the public with current information about issues that impact our forests and the landowners who faithfully steward them. For several years, Maine Woodland Owners has enjoyed connecting with members at this event, sharing information, and making plans for the years ahead.”

Maine Woodland Owners was formed in 1975 as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Their goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests. Maine Woodland Owners is the only statewide organization supporting Maine’s 86,000 family woodland owners.

For more information about the event and how to attend, including accessing the link to attend online, visit Maine Woodland Owners website, www.mainewoodlandowners.org, or contact Jennifer Hicks, Director of Communications and Outreach at jenn@mainewoodlandowners.org, (207) 626-0005.

