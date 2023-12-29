The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington, is a non-profit organization. Since 1974, their purpose has been to provide temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals. The shelter provides medical treatment including vaccinations and sterilization to all animals prior to adoption.

FCAS serves the community as an adoption facility where loving families and pets needing homes come together. The shelter strives to educate the public in the proper care of pets including increasing public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue.

Excited for 2024? How about welcoming the New Year with a bundle of furry joy. Our seven adorable kittens may have missed the holiday cheer, but they are ready to fill your life with love and happiness as we welcome a fresh new year together.

Plus, rest assured they’ve received the best care, including vaccinations, spaying/neutering, regular deworming/flea treatments, nail trims, ear cleanings, and microchips. Come meet these little stars and let’s start the year on a paw-sitive note.

If you don’t want a kitten, adult cats are also awesome and the lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Want to help out but can’t adopt? We always appreciate donations of wet kitten food, cat litter, and kitten toys. Dog food, both wet and dry is always welcome. Are you passionate about what we’re doing? Let us know. We are always looking for volunteers to help our furry friends. We’ll help you find a way to volunteer that best suits you. We’re excited to have you join us.

