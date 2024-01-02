RANGELEY — A second-story bedroom was damaged by fire Sunday, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon said Tuesday.

Occupants and pets got out of the house at 5 Cupsuptic Ave. in Oquossoc Village with no injuries.

“It was basically a room and contents fire,” Bacon said. “We were able to knock it down quickly. Basically there is fire damage to the bedroom, and water damage on the first floor.”

The owner is Mary Anne Tedesco and the property is insured, he said.

“The fire remains under investigation, but was accidental,” Bacon said.

About 15 firefighters responded from Rangeley and Phillips. NorthStar EMS ambulance, Rangeley Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol also assisted.

