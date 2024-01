• Caleb M. O’Clair, 18, Sidney, violation condition of release, Friday, Dec. 15, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Savannah Long, 21, Livermore Falls, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Saturday, Dec. 16, in Jay, Jay Police Department

• Cory J. Hutchinson, 37, Wilton, gross sexual assault, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Dec. 16, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Seth J. Kilbreth, 43, Freeman Township, operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 16, in Chesterville, $600 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heather L. Reilly, 26, Livermore Falls, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit criminal speed, operating under a foreign suspended or revoked license, Sunday, Dec. 17, in Chesterville, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Conrad R. Olin, 57, Waterville, warrant violation of bail, Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• D’Kota R. Rowe, 29, East Dixfield, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Nicholas G. Bailey, 35, Blue Hill, warrant failure to appear, refusing to sign citation, Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Tabatha L. Quirrion, 36, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Connie L. Borzykowski, 62, Avon, domestic violence assault, Thursday, Dec. 21, in Rangeley, $300 bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Michelle M. Belanger, 34, Farmington, violation condition of release, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Friday, Dec. 22, in Farmington, $750 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• George Castine, 69, Temple, operating under the influence, Saturday, Dec. 23, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• James T. Boldway, 60, Jay, domestic violence criminal trespass, Monday, Dec. 25, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Jonathan D. Nile, 50, Eustis, warrant violation condition of release, Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin W. Lancaster, 23, Dexter, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Dec. 27, in New Vineyard, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Zachary, R. Parent, 22, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Dec. 27, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary D. Gillespie, 31, Farmington, domestic violence assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct, Friday, Dec. 29, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Elliot L. Barden, 42, Temple, illegal possession of a firearm, domestic violence criminal threatening, Friday, Dec. 29, in Temple, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Logan A. Comfort, 19, Smithfield, attaching false plates, Saturday, Dec. 30, in New Sharon, $100 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael R. Storer, 44, Jay, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-refusing to stop, disorderly conduct-fight, Monday, Jan. 1, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

