REGION — The Androscoggin River Watershed Council has a few educational events planned for this winter and spring. Several will be brought to you via Zoom. They are listed below with pertinent information.

Lake Impacts, January 17 at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Scott Williams, Lake Stewards of Maine and well-known expert in all things lakes, will discuss the impacts that climate change and development is having on our lakes. Are these two forces coming together to put our water quality at risk and to make invasive species of both flora and fauna more of a threat to our native species and our recreational enjoyment? Learn more about these critical topics.

Our Changing Climate, Week of February 12 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom: We are working with the Center for Ecology-Based Economy to present a workshop on how the climate in our region is changing and its impacts, both current and foreseen. The Center also has a new program headed by Roberta Hill. Roberta will be furthering CEBE’s efforts to foster a deeper understanding of the interrelatedness of earth’s life sustaining systems and helping us all work together to address our ecological issues. The exact date will be related to you as some of our schedules settle out.

Annual Androscoggin Watershed Conference, in person, May 7 at 8:45 a.m. Still in the planning stages, but a wide range of exciting issues will be discussed. Topics on the agenda include: more on ecology and climate change, how our rivers and streams have been used and abused and how that impacts us today, recreational economy, brook trout as the aquatic canary in the coal mine, water quality, addressing lake threats, and more.

New Hampshire Workshop: this spring with time and date to be announced. Topics include Climate Change Resiliency and brook trout passage in Success, Benefits to Land Conservation, and Discussion on Androscoggin River Use.

To register for the Lake Impacts workshop, please email me (flea.arwc@gmail.com) and I will send you a zoom link. There is no cost for any of our virtual workshops. A date will be forwarded for the Changing Climate workshop at a later date. And we will let you know about the details of our other events.

A special thanks to several of our valued sponsors including Poland Spring Bottling (Blue Triton) and Brookfield Renewables. Feel free to contact Ferg Lea with any questions (flea.arwc@gmail.com or 207-240-3143.

