Brody Labarre, right, plays the piano while Layne Nason watches in the Octagon House on Tuesday, July 4. Nason is a trustee of the Farmington Historical Society and had been giving guided tours during the open house.
One of the many fireworks seen Monday night, July 3, in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Gov. Janet Mills, center, marches Tuesday with the Franklin County Democrats in the Farmington Fourth of July parade. The Farmington native was joined by her brother Paul Mills. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The Colonial Daughters, the Farmington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, sail the streets Tuesday in downtown Farmington with their float modeled after The Beaver, one of the three ships involved in the Boston Tea Party. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
A banner welcomes the crowd Tuesday to the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Farmington. Farmington Rotary Club President Dennis O’Neil said everything fell into place for the club, which organized it. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Kids swim in the pool at Hippach Field on Tuesday, July 11. Farmington Parks and Recreation offers free swimming Monday through Thursday from 3 to 4:45 p.m. until Thursday, Aug. 17. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
A pair of kayakers take advantage of the clear skies to enjoy the calm water of Wilson Lake on Friday, July 21. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Steven Quackenbush presents a check for $10,000 to Kristen Wroble, second from right, Wednesday outside W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. The donation was for the Regional School Unit 9 Food Pantry and facilitated by the Tyngtown Club of Wilton. From left are pantry volunteers Robin Bragg, Katie Hallman and Meaghan Swan, Quackenbush, and pantry volunteers Debra Miller, Wroble and Chris Cox. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Rosie Rogers at left and Tennessee Gattis pose for pictures Saturday, July 22, during Summer Fest in Farmington. The cousins live in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Seth Pinkham, center, guides kids in their final swim lesson of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Pinkham started learning how to swim with the program when he was 11 years old, and now he is the director of the program and teaching kids to swim in the same waters he learned to swim in. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Mike Malik just moments from being bucked off the mechanical shark at Kineowatha Park on Saturday, Aug. 5. Families could walk or catch a shuttle to the park to join in on the festivities as part of the annual Blueberry Festival. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The Kora Cycle Corps ride around in circles on mini-bikes for the crowds at the Wilton Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5 Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Lorraine Tanguay of the Kora Shrine Buccaneers waves to the crowd in downtown Wilton at the annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, Aug 5. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Nicolas Rowley, left, and Cole Martin, right, play Friend of the Devil by the Grateful Dead on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the final session of the year for the twilight series for The University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Franklin County. Martin says he and others perform every Thursday from May to October for Campfire Chronicles, a weekly event hosted at Martin Woods Farm in Starks. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Husband and wife duo Katlin and Eric Hilton, center, cut the ribbon of Chesterville’s newly built playground on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Hiltons asked for anyone who helped in the building of the playground to hold the ribbon and join the celebration with them. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Chesterville resident Kitty Gee, right, gives a speech about the new sign and playground, which features a swing set in her late husband and WWII Veteran John Gee’s name, on Saturday, Aug. 19. “John would be proud,” she said. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Kids enjoying the newly built playground at the Chesterville town office on Saturday, Aug. 19. Constructed in July, Selectperson Eric Hiltz said the playground represents the future of Chesterville. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Stage jewelry worn by Lillian Nordica is displayed Aug. 24 at the Nordica Homestead Museum in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A replica of an opera house with curtains that open and close is displayed at Nordica Homestead Museum off the Holley Road in Farmington. A tour of the museum Aug. 24 provided a glimmer of what life was like for Lillian Nordica, the “world’s first true superstar” according to museum Curator Crystal Williams. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Kaiden Allen, left, and Evan Downing, right, toss their rugby ball around in front of the Mantor Library at the University of Maine at Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The pair were not only looking to pass the time, but also spark interest in the UMF rugby team. “We almost have a full roster,” Downing said. “This will be the first time in six years.” Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The waters of Wilson Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 13, after the morning rain. The water was calm enough to catch the reflection of the trees and buildings. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Six year old Sawyer Jacobs of Mt. Vernon reaches for a stuffed dog Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, he won on the midway at Farmington Fair. He beat out five others in the Rising Waters game. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Kendrick Williamson, 15 of Farmington, starts to slip Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, while riding the mechanical bull at Farmington Fair. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jillian Lewis of Biddeford at left and Zachary Blakeman of Wilton compete Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, in the adult division of the pie eating contest in Worthley Arena at Farmington Fair. Lewis, who was just visiting the fair was the eventual winner. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Arizona Rose and the Rich Ric Band, seen here performing “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets on Tuesday, Sept. 19, was one of many performers to bring some live music to the Farmington Fair. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Avery Allumbaugh Sullivan gives a liberty horsemanship demonstration Saturday evening, Sept. 23, in the pulling ring at Farmington Fair. She is riding Indigo using a saddle pad without stirrups and no bridle while directing Tess beside her and Nostalgia with a whip. The whip serves as an extension of her arm. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Avery Allembaugh Sullivan rides Indigo using no bridle and a saddle pad without stirrups during a liberty horsemanship demonstration Saturday night, Sept. 23, in the pulling ring at Farmington Fair. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Holman Mission House at 227 Main St. in Farmington will be purchased by the Regional School Unit 9 administration for its operations. Voters approved the purchase Tuesday by a vote of 3,621 to 1,780. Franklin Journal File Photo
Three of the four musical instruments at Walton’s Mill Park are seen Friday morning, Sept. 29, prior to the dedication of the park in Farmington. The local Rotary Club installed the instruments ahead of its 100th anniversary. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Karyl Condit of Farmington is seen using the camera station which documents changes in Temple Stream at Walton’s Mill Park Friday morning, Sept. 29, prior to the park dedication. Her husband, Roger Condit looks on. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
John Burrows, executive director of U.S. operations, Atlantic Salmon Federation at left speaks Friday morning, Sept. 29, at the Walton’s Mill Park dedication in Farmington. Also seen is Stephen Bunker, vice chair of the Farmington Select Board. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
“Duet”, by Ann Bartges, is being featured at the UMF Art Gallery from Thursday, Sept. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 8. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
One half of Jessie Potts’ exhibit, titled “Slow Walk Home”, on Thursday, Sept. 7. Potts stated he wanted “interplay between the feeling of the fall of the door on one side being contrasted by a feeling of lift from the other side.” Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Ann Bartges’s piece, titled “Grandma Series”, featured at the UMF Art Gallery from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 8. Taken during the pandemic, Bartges wanted to find ways to simulate human touch through virtual interaction. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Deborah Chadbourne of Rasmussen Farm goes through her veggies on Saturday, Oct. 7, trying to get the most colorful ones to the top. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Siblings Aspen Seja at left and Grace Seja play games on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. With the rain coming down outside, the library is one of many great places to unwind, and stay dry! Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
A panel discussion on Indigenous Peoples was held Monday evening, Oct. 16, in the Bjorn Lobby of the Kalikow Education Center at the University of Maine at Farmington. Pictured from left are Osihkiyol [Zeke] Crofton-Macdonald, tribal ambassador for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians; Shirley Hager of Chesterville, co-author of The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations; Mike “Muggo” Dube, storyteller and native of Farmington; and Anghy Tehuitzil Corral, Mexican American descendant of the Aztec [the Indigenous People of Northern Mexico]. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The signal of autumn and its arrival comes in the form of color. Leaves begin to change color, like this leaf, seen on a bush in front of the Farmington Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Turning a bright red, the chlorophyll in this leaf stops production and eventually breaks down, leaving behind anthocyanins, which give the leaf its bright red color. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Orange and yellow leaves, like the ones seen here in Kineowatha Park on Tuesday, Oct. 3, get their color from pigments known as carotenoids, which also give foods like carrots, corn and bananas their color. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Izayah Pierce, age 5, walks the streets of downtown Farmington with his swords and bag of candy ready on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Hillary Savoy, left, and Jamie Hellgran, right, hand out candy at the doorstep of Kyes Insurance on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Both customer service representatives, they took a break from their regular duties to hand out candy. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Branch Manager Katy Deming, center, and Retail Support and Training Specialist Tonda Moody, left, hand out candy in front of Franklin Saving Bank on Tuesday, Oct 31, while Alex Dixon, right, tries his best to stay cool. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Chief of Sales and Marketing Nick Rimsa, center, of Good Crust shows a fifth grade class how to prepare pizza dough on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Fifth graders MacKenzie Saylor, left, and Rose Boucher, right, make sure their cheese is just right on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Local Wilton resident Nicole Sutton hands out candy on Tuesday, Oct. 31, next to her spooky witch car. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Hundreds walk in and out of Kineowatha Park onto High Street, where the residents are also handing out candy on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Western Main Play Museum’s Program Director Stephanie Marcott, left, and Executive Director Joni James, right, hand out candy in Kineowatha Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Dozens line up to enter the Trunk-or-Treat that was held at Kineowatha Park in Wilton on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Mark Lohmann of Poland stands behind two dead bucks Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4, somewhere in the woods near Route 142 in Weld. The front buck, shot by Lohmann had its antlers locked with those of the other buck which died while the two fought earlier that day. Submitted photo
On Thursday evening, Nov. 2, a quilt created in memory of Emily Hartung was unveiled at the Farmington Public Library where it will hang outside the children’s room. Pictured from left with the quilt are Brent Watkins, Lisa Hartung, holding Maeve Watkins, Gwynn Collinson, Jenny Collison, Noah Collinson, JoAnn Watkins, Honky Hartung and Dallas Hartung. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Terri Neil, back right did the machine quilting for a quilt honoring Emily Hartung unveiled Thursday evening, Nov. 4, at the Farmington Public Library where it will hang outside the children’s room. The squares shown on the back of the quilt were sewn by Emily. Members of Friday Wine Group who designed squares for the front include in no order Sharon Cullenberg, Anna Ellrich. Kathy Pierce, Anita Hedstrom, Charlotte “Charlie” Woodcock and Anne Wehrman, all of Farmington. Group members Therese Hersey of Saco and Susan Eastler were absent. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Ballot clerks from left Shannon Chase Smith and Lyn Lewia assist residents shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the polls in the basement of the Wilton Town Office. On the question regarding Regional School Unit 9 purchasing the Holman House in Farmington, 1,172 votes were cast. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Abubakar Abu, right, winds up and gets ready to launch the ball at his opponent on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The object of the game is to be the first to catch the ball mid-air and hit your opponent to get them out. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Farmington Chief of Police Kenneth Charles gives a speech at the Teague World War I Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 11, honoring Farmington Veterans on Veterans Day. In his speech, he quotes Ronald Reagan by stating, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
American Legion Post Commander Stephan Bunker, right, leads the color guard featuring Joe Paradis, center, and Rick Bowen, left, at Meetinghouse Park on Saturday, Nov. 11. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Priscilla Kimble, left, sings all four verses of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in honor of Veterans Day at Meetinghouse Park on Saturday, Nov. 11. Also pictured are the American Legion Post 28 color guard, right. From left to right, Rick Bowen, Joe Paradis and Stephen Bunker. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Sammie Angel performs for veterans at First Congregational Church in Wilton on Saturday, Nov. 11. She performed “More Than A Name On A Wall” by the The Statler Brothers, which she dedicated to her brother. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Frank Giampietro, dressed as Abraham Lincoln, recites the Gettysburg Address to a crowd of veterans at the First Congregational Church in Wilton on Saturday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Student Teacher Emily Stinson gives a cautionary warning about coloring in the lines at W. G. Mallett’s book character parade that took place in downtown Farmington on Friday, Nov. 17. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Staff Member Leeann Angell is prepared for whatever the weather has in store for W. G. Mallett School’s book character parade, which took place on Friday, Nov. 17, in downtown Farmington. Angell’s costume was inspired by the book “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.” Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Commander Stephen Bunker, left, of American Legion Post 28 leads the color guard as they march down Main Street in Farmington on Saturday for Chester Greenwood Day. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The Kora Karts dart around Main Street on Saturday for Chester Greenwood Day. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Santa Claus, who sometimes moonlights as Farmington resident Ernest Lowell, swapped his sleigh for a vintage Ford Mustang and waves to the crowd on Saturday in honor of Chester Greenwood Day. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Ed Ferriera in front heads toward shore while men splash each other Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2, during the annual Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Social Services Director Rileigh Blanchet folds a pair of pajamas on Wednesday, Dec.13, as the Franklin County Children’s Task Force gathers up pajamas donated by the community for kids in need. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
UMF Sophomore Morgan Towne shows kids how to play badminton at the Farmington Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12. When she is not ducking out of the way from kids practicing their serving, she is working on her degree in health promotion and wellness. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The Farmington area near Hippach Field and MacDonald’s is still underwater Tuesday morning. James Beane/Abstract Aerial
Kindergartener Blaine Mitchel, center, hoists his bag of food in the air as he and his classmates from W. G. Mallett School bring food to the RSU 9 Community Food Pantry on Friday, Dec. 15. The students are learning about showing kindness and taking responsibility, with the added benefit of helping the pantry. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
