While work is being done to get the store back in working order after the massive flooding in mid-December, Walgreens on Main Street in Farmington had a mobile pharmacy set up Tuesday to make sure customers can still get their prescriptions filled. The pharmacy is expected to be operational by the week’s end, a shift leader told The Franklin Journal. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.