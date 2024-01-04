While work is being done to get the store back in working order after the massive flooding in mid-December, Walgreens on Main Street in Farmington had a mobile pharmacy set up Tuesday to make sure customers can still get their prescriptions filled. The pharmacy is expected to be operational by the week’s end, a shift leader told The Franklin Journal. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

filed under:
December 2023 storm, Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal
