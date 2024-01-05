Walgreens



FARMINGTON —Thursday, January 4, the Walgreens at 317 Maine St. in Farmington is opening a temporary pharmacy trailer to serve local patients after the store was impacted by flash floods. Located in the store’s parking lot, patients can park and visit the temporary pharmacy – including a ramp for those with mobility concerns.

The trailer will be a full-service pharmacy – patients will be able to pick up, drop off, receive consultation, and work with the same team as prior to the flood. Patients will also have the ability to receive immunizations.

Rabies Clinic

Lunch

FARMINGTON —Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road, will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., starting on January 4, 2024 until March 28,2024. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help out with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone. Just drive up to the front door of the Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For more information, contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, email tumcfarmington@gmail.com or call 207-778-3921

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, January 13 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The All You Can Eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10 it is $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Jan. 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Books

FARMINGTON — Free Books Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, located at Arthur D. Ingalls Center, 144 High Street. FMI: visit our website at westernmaineliteracy.org, or contact: Barb at 491-3780 (cell).

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. Wishing you all a Blessed New Year. Many thanks for your continued support. On Jan. 5, 2024, Friday suppers resume with meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, graham cracker cake for $12. For Jan. 12, the menu features, Larry’s famous ribs, mac and cheese, cole slaw, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting for $12. All meals served at 5 p.m.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first and third (Dec. 20) Wednesday of each month. Next month Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Beginning Jan. 8 there will be an addiction meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St.

