RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford continued their undefeated season through 2023, bringing in the new year with a victory over Clean Cut Painting (2-3), in their typical ball control, low turnover, defensive style, 71-63 at MVHS. Owen Jones hit for 19 points (4 threes) to direct the winners. Zach New added 14 points and JT Taylor 12 more. Will Bean was again the top scorer for Clean Cut with 24 points, while Jevin Smith had 11, Pat Connery and Ryan Kimball 10 more.

In the previous game, A & G Custom Builders (4-1) pounded Sticks n Stones (0-5), 123-50. With lots of scoring, Hunter Meeks hit for 36 points, Mateo Lapointe 34 (6 threes), Keegan Pitcher 22, Kalen Chase 15 and Joe Gaudreau 12 (4 threes). S n S’s top men were Cody Dolloff 17 points (3 threes) and Jamie Downs 13.

At MVMS, Mt Blue (4-1) stayed tied for second place when they outlasted Dixfield (1-4), 79-72. Cam Sennick was the middle for the winners and scored 18 points, while Jake Farnum had 15 (3 threes), Eric Berry 13 and Kindle Bonsall 10. Jake Bessey paced Dixfield with 23 points, Arick Richard added 13, Glen Dubois and Cooper Chaisson had 10 each.

In the final game, Smart Care PT, Inc (2-3) was too much for Jay (2-3) defeating them, 96-71. Cody St Germain led his team with 30 points, Trent Hutchinson scored 19 (3 threes), Jeremy St Germain was next with 18 (4 threes) and Austin Adams hit 4 threes, 12 points. Zane Armandi got hot in the second half and was Jay’s top scorer, 22 points (6 threes). Lucus Bellanceau had a strong game with 20 more, while Jake Turner contributed 11.

