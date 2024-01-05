JAY — Representatives of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls have worked out a proposed cost-sharing formula to support the Summer Recreation Program hosted by the town of Livermore Falls.

The cost is estimated at about $53,300, according to information from Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

The Jay Select Board will discuss the proposal at its 6 p.m. meeting Monday at the Town Office. Livermore Falls selectmen will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Town Office for a budget workshop.

The formula breaks down to Jay and Livermore Falls paying 40% and Livermore paying 20%, or $9,610, based roughly on 175 participants. However, Livermore selectpersons voted Jan. 2 to put $5,000 in its budget to go to voters April 23.

LaFreniere said Friday that a registration fee of $60 per child on top of what the towns pay would result in registration fees, based on 175 kids, at $10,500. The idea is to use half of the $10,500 this year, and the remaining $5,250 to offset next year’s program.

If Livermore Falls and Jay budgeted $19,220 for the program, both towns’ participants would pay $60 each. Jay contributes $13,000 for the program. Livermore Falls pays $12,000, but also takes care of the administrative part of the program.

If Livermore budgets $5,000, children in Livermore will pay a registration fee of $192 each, according to LaFreniere’s information.

It costs $305 per child to put the program on, based on 175 participants, LaFreniere said Friday.

Residents in all three towns will be voting on budgets on April 23 at their respective voting polls.

