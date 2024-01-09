LIVERMORE — Hillside Sports Club returns for the seventh annual Hillside Fishing Derby, which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Long Pond in Livermore. The event will run from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Registration is $10 and will begin at 7 a.m. on the day of the event on the ice in front of Katy & Louis Quirrion’s beside Long Pond Boat Launch. A $250 cash prize will go to the biggest [in terms of length] game fish caught, either brook or brown trout. A $100 cash prize for the biggest [length] fish and a $150 cash prize will be available for ages 15 and younger for the longest overall fish caught.

A raffle will also coincide with the fishing derby, with the prizes including a Strike Master 8″ ice auger, buddy heater, and four $25 gift certificates donated by Robin’s Bait Shop. The cost for 10 raffle tickets is $5 and they are available for purchase at Hillside Sports Club [28 Jewell Street in Jay] or Robin’s Bait Shop [237 Macomber Hill Road in Jay].

According to the club, raffle tickets may also be purchased the day of the event on the ice until 3 p.m. and the club will be holding a 50/50 raffle on the ice the day of the event. All proceeds will be donated to Spruce Mountain Ski Slope. Last year’s fishing derby saw over 80 participants and $2,400 was raised and donated to the ski slope.

“Big shout out to Hillside Sports for making Spruce Mountain the recipient of their Fishing Derby proceeds,” Spruce Mountain Ski Area stated on its Facebook page. “The mountain would not be here without the support of the community and the local businesses.”

Sponsorship for the event includes Hillside Sports Club, Robin’s Bait Shop, Livermore Concrete, RB’s Meats, Johnny Castonguay Logging, Jean Castonguay Excavation, Morse Family Contractors, Guild’s Hardware, St. Pierre’s Garage, Spruce Mountain Truck Medics, Amber Piratepinup Campbell, Bankerslife Insurance, L&R Granite Works, Finley Funeral Home and Stretch It Auto Body.

Advertisement

The family of Charles Allen Drake, a beloved club member who tragically passed in July of last year at his home in Fayette, will also be sponsoring the event in his memory. Born in Farmington in 1963, Drake was a 1982 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and a talented football player, winning State Championship in 1980.

“Allen was a cherished member of Hillside and a generous supporter of the Hillside Fishing Derby in the past,” a representative of the club shared with the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

Drake was also a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of AMVETS Post #33, VFW Post #3335, United Bikers of Maine, and the Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club. He is survived by his three siblings, four children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

For more information on the event, contact Hillside Sports Club through Facebook event or by email at hillsidesportclub@live.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: