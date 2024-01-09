DIXFIELD — A special town meeting was moved to next Monday regarding funding for road repairs caused by flood damage this summer.

That meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Ludden Memorial Library, just prior to the regular Select Board meeting, said Town Manager Alicia Conn.

On Dec. 1, the Select Board gathered in the Town Office and voted 5-0 to approve the warrant.

Conn said, “Our initial guidance had been that we did not need to do this through the select board, but the latest legal counsel advised that this needed to be approved by the voters.”

Voters will be asked to appropriate $1,000,000 at an interest rate of 6.55% for a capital project consists of road infrastructure and improvement to roads in East Dixfield and the Coolidge Road that were affected by the storm damage, primarily on May 1.

Tony Carter of Dixfield, first supervisor of the unorganized territories and the Oxford County Regional Airport in Oxford, said Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to pay for up to 75 percent for the repairs from the storm damage, with the Maine Emergency Management Agency paying an additional 15%.

Dixfield’s share of the work will be about 10% of the cost.

Carter and Conn agreed that the current repairs could cost around $500,000.

Conn said they will only need to draw down what they need from the bond. “It’s better to be prepared for those other repairs, including Porter and the other culverts replacements that need to be made.”

