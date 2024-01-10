STATE — Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National FFA Organization (Future Farmers of America) members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one, $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 15. To learn more and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

The fund was created in 1998 by friends and family of Ronald P. Guerrette of Caribou to honor his life and work.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

