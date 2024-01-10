Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington, will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at noon. The menu: chicken stew, biscuits and cake. Eat in and take out available. For local delivery, call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “Community Lunch” option.

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 -12:30 starting on Jan. 4, 2024 until March 28,2024. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help out with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone.

Just drive up to the front door of the Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For mor information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, 207-778-3921, or email: tumcfarmington@gmail.com

Square dancing

NEW SHARON — Wish you had a way to stay active, have fun, and meet people this winter? Try square dancing! You aren’t too young, and you aren’t too old. Friendship Squares Dancing Club announces a free Adult Ed Square Dancing class Monday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at Cape Cod Hill School, located at 516 Cape Cod Hill Rd., New Sharon. Refreshments will be served.

Advertisement

The entrance on the parking lot side of the building will be open, and the class meets in the gym. Questions? Call Milt and Charlotte Sinclair, 207-712-1312; 0r, e-mail miltwspfu@hotmail.com. Hope to see you there.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, Jan. 13 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The All You Can Eat buffet includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10 is $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – (second Friday of every month) – Music Jam Night, Jan. 12, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd, Farmington, from 6-8 p.m. downstairs in the Fellowship Hall. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. This event is free and open to the public. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Books

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — Free Books Saturdays on the last Saturday of every month. Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties, located at Arthur D. Ingalls Center, 144 High Street. FMI: visit our website at westernmaineliteracy.org, or contact: Barb at 491-3780 (cell).

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. Wishing you all a Blessed New Year. Many thanks for your continued support. For Jan. 12, the menu features Larry’s Famous Ribs, mac and cheese, cole slaw, chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting for $12. All meals served at 5 p.m.

Warming

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange#12 announces the reopening of WWW. The Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, WWW will meet on the first and third (Dec. 20) Wednesday of each month. Next month Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. The Farmington Grange Hall at 124 Bridge Street will be open for soup and social time.

Folks are invited to bring something to share, or just come to socialize. Games and puzzles are available as well as a small library stocked by literacy volunteers. If someone would like to learn how to knit, crochet or sew, etc., they can get help. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Bonnie at 778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Beginning Jan. 8 there will be an addiction meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: