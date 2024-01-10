YCCC

WELLS, — York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding academic achievements. Presidents List: 4.0 GPA; Full-Time Study Deans List: 3.5 GPA; Part-Time Study Deans List: 3.5 GPA.

Zachary Donald of Jay and Sawyer Rooney of Readfield, – Part-Time Dean’s List

York County Community College, established in 1994, is one of seven community colleges in the Maine Community College System. The college annually enrolls nearly 2,000 students in certificate and associate degree programs, continuing education, career & professional development and business training. To learn more about the College visit www.yccc.edu or www.findthefearlessyou.com or call 207.646.9282

Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the Dean’s List:

Kaitlyn Bilodeau of Leeds

Riley Chiasson of Turner

Jade Connor of Winthrop

Colby Emery of Winthrop

Daymon Morin of Winthrop

Lydia Rice of Winthrop

Abigail Ross of Winthrop

Natalie Whitten of Readfield

Mahrysa York of Leeds

