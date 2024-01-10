YCCC
WELLS, — York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding academic achievements. Presidents List: 4.0 GPA; Full-Time Study Deans List: 3.5 GPA; Part-Time Study Deans List: 3.5 GPA.
Zachary Donald of Jay and Sawyer Rooney of Readfield, – Part-Time Dean’s List
York County Community College, established in 1994, is one of seven community colleges in the Maine Community College System. The college annually enrolls nearly 2,000 students in certificate and associate degree programs, continuing education, career & professional development and business training. To learn more about the College visit www.yccc.edu or www.findthefearlessyou.com or call 207.646.9282
Husson
BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the Dean’s List:
Kaitlyn Bilodeau of Leeds
Riley Chiasson of Turner
Jade Connor of Winthrop
Colby Emery of Winthrop
Daymon Morin of Winthrop
Lydia Rice of Winthrop
Abigail Ross of Winthrop
Natalie Whitten of Readfield
Mahrysa York of Leeds
