LIVERMORE FALLS — Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 was the last day of the year at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls! Now, onward to the New Year of 2024 with prayers for a more positive year as we move forward.

Maggie Houlihan played beautiful music on the organ as people found their seats. Dianne Hirsh opened the Service as she read a few announcements, then led the Congregation, singing two Praise Songs: “Away In A Manger”, and “What Can I Give Him?”. Kay King-Watson read the Call to Worship from Psalm 96, Verses 1 – 5, and led us into prayer time as we heard many requests for prayers and praises for joys.

We then recited The Lord’s Prayer. After we sang “the Hymn, “We Three Kings”, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “The Peace Carol” during the collection of Tithes and Offerings. Special music was provided by the Worship Team as they sang “Jesus, Oh, What a Wonderful Child”.

Kay introduced her Sermon as she read from Psalm 90, Verse 12, and also from Phillippians, Chapter 3, Verses 13 & 14. Her Sermon is titled “New Year, New You!”. Many of us have grown from childhood into adulthood making resolutions for the new year we are about to enter.

Most of us never keep those resolutions because we lose interest, or we don’t have the physical or moral strength to continue following our resolutions for more than a few weeks. Why do we give up so easily? We think we can do it alone. The truth is, we need God’s help. We need to include God in our quest to de better, do better, live better lives.

Commit yourself to God and ask Him to help you achieve your goal. Pray for God to help you become a New Person, pray every morning and throughout the day as you achieve even the smallest success. Thank God every day for all He has done for you, and read your Bible. God will help you become the person you want to be if you will commit your life to Him.

Before the Service closed, we sang “Go Tell It On the Mountain”, and after the Benediction, we sang “Go Ye, Go Ye Into the World”.

Announcements:

1. In Jan., we are collecting canned soup for the Food Cupboard; in February, we will collect canned peas.

2. Pastor Thayer will continue his Tuesday eve study, based on the movie, “The Chosen” , at the Parsonage at 6 p.m.

3. On Jan. 21, there will be a potluck dinner after worship, followed by our annual meeting.

4. The next Soap ‘n More Store will open on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to Noon. A free meal will start at 11 a.mm.

5. The next Hymnsing will happen on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m.

