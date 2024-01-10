SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Amber Westerlund of Jay
Sophia Moreau of Jay
Bryce Cobb of Turner
Ethan Rombalski of Turner
Emily Thomas of Wayne
Josiah Kearns of Winthrop.
Husson
BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the President’s List:
Emily Allen of Turner
Marley Coburn of Turner
Abigail Connelly of Turner
Emily Dubord of Livermore
Hannah Duley of Winthrop
Matthew Gould of Livermore
Joshua Hafford of Winthrop
Alexandra Hawksley of Turner
