MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Amber Westerlund of Jay

Sophia Moreau of Jay

Bryce Cobb of Turner

Ethan Rombalski of Turner

Emily Thomas of Wayne

Josiah Kearns of Winthrop.

Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the President’s List:

Emily Allen of Turner

Marley Coburn of Turner

Abigail Connelly of Turner

Emily Dubord of Livermore

Hannah Duley of Winthrop

Matthew Gould of Livermore

Joshua Hafford of Winthrop

Alexandra Hawksley of Turner

