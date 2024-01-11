FARMINGTON — Vice Chair Stephan Bunker announced at the Select Board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9, that he will be resigning from the board, effective at the annual town meeting and not seeking reelection.

“I believe that after several decades of service on the board that it’s time for me to perhaps allow other persons to consider public service,” Bunker wrote in a letter emailed to The Franklin Journal Wednesday. “I am in hopes that there are candidates who will come forth with a true sense of public service, not motivated by some single theme or ax to grind, be willing to listen and learn, seek common ground and compromise, and be able to disagree without being disagreeable.”

Later Wednesday in a phone interview Bunker noted he had been thinking about this for a while, decided that “sooner better than later would be the appropriate time, particularly in that it would allow interested persons to take out nomination papers while the window is still open, rather than waiting or causing a special town meeting to take place.”

In his letter Bunker said he chose to leave at this time, having met his goal in the recent search for a very talented and experienced town manager who will lead the board forward. “And in my remaining months I will work with my colleagues to prepare a well-balanced and responsible town budget that will provide the necessary municipal services that our citizens expect and deserve, one that will win town meeting acceptance,” he noted.

Bunker wrote he has enjoyed his many years on the board, having learned the position from such talented past selectpersons as Fran Hardy, Mary Wright and Charlie Murray, among others. Their calm, focused and caring approach to the community were inspiring, he noted.

“I would be remiss if I failed to credit the many talented town managers I have served with, especially my years with Dick Davis who brought such stability to the office,” Bunker wrote. “I hope he is enjoying a well-deserved retirement. I also want to thank the many dedicated town employees that I have worked with. They are the ones on the frontlines who keep municipal services rolling 24 hours a day, often without due thanks. Your efforts help to make Farmington a great place to live, work and play.”

Wednesday afternoon Bunker said he has many irons in the fire. He is commander of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28, is a member of Rotary, the Elks Club and Wilton Fish and Game Association. He plans to focus more of his time on those, especially Rotary’s theme of “service above self.”

Bunker noted he is a three year brain cancer survivor which he contracted in part through his work as a volunteer firefighter. “I have initiated a state-wide firefighter education effort to reduce cancer in other firefighters,” he told The Franklin Journal. “I am traveling all around the state with that educational effort to try to beat this No. 1 killer in the fire service.”

Bunker wrote he is in his 44th year on the fire department and hopes to continue to serve as long as body and mind allows. “They are a great bunch and I am so proud of their accomplishments,” he noted.

Bunker indicated he would still be involved in the town in other ways and be available going forward to offer ideas regarding the town’s many challenges. “I encourage citizens and friends to keep in touch with me at Stephan.bunker@gmail.com or 207– 592–1247 if I can be of any help,” he added.

