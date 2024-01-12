JAY — Talks on a proposed nearly $6.2 million municipal spending plan for 2024-25 will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gymnasium.

The proposal is about $319,379 more than the current budget. After estimated revenues of about $2.8 million are factored in, it brings the budget to $3.34 million, a $185,879 increase over last year’s approved spending.

The town is waiting to hear what the effect of the sudden and severe reduction of valuation will be because of the mill closing. It is expected to increase state revenue-sharing which would relieve some of the burden on local taxpayers.

There are several items included in the budget that could possibly be removed from the bottom line if the board approves paying for them out of the Tower/Recreation Reserve Account.

Last year, $31,802 was taken from the account to pay for the Summer Recreation Program, Spruce Mountain Ski Slope insurance, July 4 fireworks, Spruce Mountain Ski Club and Area Youth Sports insurance.

The proposed bottom line is less than the budget was in 2011-12 which was nearly $6.3 million.

Increases can be attributed to payroll and benefits, wastewater treatment expenses and possible addition of a per diem position at the Fire Rescue Department.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: