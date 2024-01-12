STATE — Adults considering career changes or advancement in their field could be eligible for scholarships from the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

Short-term scholarships are available for adult learners pursuing career changes or earning workplace credentials for programs including Certified Nursing Assistant, phlebotomy, coding, cosmetology, and commercial drivers’ licenses. Scholarship amounts are determined based on individual need up to $1,500.

“These short-term awards are a great way for adults who are pursuing career changes or want to earn credentials in their workplace,” said Jackie Shannon, MaineCF scholarship manager. “We encourage adult learners to take advantage of these scholarships.”

Scholarships are available to adult learners including including new Mainers, students either returning to educational programs or enrolling for the first time, and those who are residents of the state corrections facilities.

Applicants are eligible for a short-term award if the program lasts less than a full semester and will earn a certificate or credential at the end of the program, not a degree. Short-term scholarship applications are accepted on a rolling basis and considered as they are received. Decisions are typically made within three weeks of submission.

Visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships for more information and to apply.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

