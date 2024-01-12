Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Meet Foghorn, a one-year-old lab mix of 60 pounds, a sweetheart and ballroom dance prodigy! With a heart full of love, she instantly befriends every human she meets and cherishes every moment spent in their arms. Foghorn’s love for cuddles knows no bounds.

However, her alone time adventures sometimes involves the consumption of peculiar items, so we recommend crating when she’s on her own..

Foghorn is not just a dance enthusiast but also a canine and feline companion connoisseur. She’d love to meet your current pooch to see if they can create a dance routine of their own! If you’re seeking a cuddle bug ready to dance through life with you, Foghorn is the perfect match. Adopt her and let the ballroom adventures begin! She is also known as Foggybottom and Mohawklady and is a Gemini.

She likes dancing in the rain, humans, cozy cuddles, holding her own dog food bowl and having a tiny mohawk. She dislikes the absence of snacks and doggy ballroom dancing.

Now here’s Scooby, a two-year-old male Cattle Dog, born July 3, 2021, which makes his sign Cancer. Scooby, or Scoob or Scoobers is a bundle of energy and love. He is also a vibrant and affectionate soul who adores spreading joy wherever he goes. His enthusiasm is contagious, and he’s be thrilled to meet your current dogs, sharing playtime and wagging tails.

According to his previous home, Scooby was not only good with kids but also got along well with cats, making him the perfect addition to a lively and diverse household. His love for toys knows no bounds; he’s happiest when walking with a toy in his mouth or indulging in some satisfying chew time. His previous home also said he was kennel trained and house trained, making him a wonderful well-rounded companion.

As mentioned before, he loves all toys, playing fetch and peanut butter. Like most animals, he dislikes vacuum cleaners and Modern Art Installations.

Each animal adopted from our shelter has been fixed, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, blood-tested, dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed—that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting. Our low adoption fees help sustain our shelter, and they are what allow us to take in and care for our community’s homeless pets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: