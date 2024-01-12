Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Full-time students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Keegan Austin of Rangeley

Jasmine Dyment of Wilton

Alexei Hupp of Farmington

Kyran Katzenbach of Farmington

Natasha Parker of Anson

