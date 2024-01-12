MECHANIC FALLS — The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to announce its Third Annual Student Guitar Competition. This contest is open to Maine high school students, grades 9-12. Contestants are required to submit a video of their performance by March 1, 2024, to be judged by members of the Executive Board of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. The grand prize is a Martin guitar, donated by Northern Kingdom Music in Bangor. The prize will be presented to the winner at the 47th Annual Induction Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 19, at the Silver Spur in Mechanic Falls. Last year’s winner was Maddie Yates, of Greely High School, Cumberland.

Contestant will select and perform three country music pieces on guitar and will be judged on level of skill, ability to play in different keys, and expression of phrasing. Video entries should be submitted on a thumb drive or DVD. To receive a complete copy of the Competition Rules and Official Entry Form please contact mariaholloway207@gmail.com or call 207-613-5411.

The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame was founded in 1978. The Museum is the only country music hall of fame physical museum east of Nashville. The 3000-square foot space in the lower level of the Silver Spur is an amazing showcase for thousands of historic memorabilia accumulated over the decades, bringing to life and preserving the legacy of its over 150 inductees from all over the State of Maine. The Museum is open year round by appointment. To book a tour or visit the Hall of Fame please call 207-654-2227.

The 47th Annual Induction Ceremony will take place at the Silver Spur on May 19. New inductees will be honored and a lively concert showcasing Hall of Fame inductees and living legends followed by a performance by the winner of the guitar contest. For more information follow The Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Facebook or call 207-613-5411.

