JAY — Members of Blue Crew FIRST Robotics Competition [FRC] Team 6153 from Spruce Mountain High School were granted permission to travel to any and all out-of-state competitions by the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors on Thursday, Jan. 11.

“We just started our robotics season Saturday,” Rob Taylor, team mentor said. “We had the game release. It is very engaging this year.”

The FRC game is called Crescendo and deals with music, he stated. “There are speakers and amplifiers on the field, notes to attach to boost your amplifier. It looks like it is going to be quite a game for the kids.”

Avery Ryder and Skylar Condon, student representatives to the board asked permission for team members and mentors to travel to Pine Tree Competition in Lewiston, Granite State Competition in Salem, New Hampshire, and the New Englands in Springfield, Massachusetts.

When Chair Robert Staples asked if the team could be traveling to the World Competition this year, Taylor said it was possible. That competition is being held in Houston, Texas, again this year during April vacation, he noted. If invited to go, the team would seek permission later, he added.

Staples asked for travel permission to any and all competitions be approved.

“Robotics is an absolutely wonderful program, Phoebe Pike, a director from Livermore Falls said. “I am very excited about it. I love seeing our kids getting involved in building and making these things. Working together is so important.”

