REGION — With the winter season in full effect, warming centers are popping up all over Franklin County to help keep people warm during the coldest parts of the season. Several additional warming centers were opened up during December to aid those who lost power during the storm.

Since the storm has subsided and power has been restored, many temporary warming centers have ceased operations, while others are still active and remain active during the rest of the season.

The following are active, or soon to be active, warming centers:

• Bean’s Corner Baptist Church [17 Chesterville Road in Jay, 207 645-2925]. Opened since Friday, Jan. 5, until March, TBD. Friday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Carrabassett Valley Public Library [3209 Carrabassett Drive in Carrabassett Valley, 207 237-3535]. Open since Tuesday, Jan. 2, until April, TBD. Open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Henderson Memorial Baptist Church [10 Academy Street in Farmington, 207 778-2163]. The church will be opening it’s doors Thursday, Feb. 1, and will only be open for the month of February. Thursday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Old South Church First Congregational Church [235 Main Street in Farmington, 207 778-0424]. Opened since Thursday, Jan. 4, and will only be open for the month of January. Thursday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• St. Joseph’s Parish Hall [130 Quebec St in Farmington, 207 778-2778 or 207 897-2173 ext. 1203]. Open since Tuesday, Jan. 2, and will be open until the end of February. Tuesday only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the parish hall will also be offering community meals as well as access to their food pantry.

Coffee, board games and puzzles are available as well as plenty of chairs.

During the storm, several warming centers were open to assist those without power and are no longer in operation. They are as follows:

• Day Mountain Middle School, in Strong

• Mt. Blue High School in Farmington

• Phillips Elementary School in Phillips

• Kingfield Town Office in Kingfield

• Wilton Lions Club in Wilton

The Kingfield Town Office confirmed their warming center would be moving back to its original location at Kingfield Elementary School, located at 102 Salem Road in Kingfield. The warming center was moved to the town office during the storm due to flooding in the school. The town office stated the warming center would be operational soon and to contact Kingfield Fire Department for more information.

