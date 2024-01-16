Four residents of Mexico received annual town awards recently. They are, top, David Saphier, volunteer of the year, and Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day, employee of the year; bottom left, Charlene Mann, citizen of the year, and Linda DeRoehm, town manager’s award. Submitted photos
