 

Four residents of Mexico received annual town awards recently. They are, top, David Saphier, volunteer of the year, and Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day, employee of the year; bottom left, Charlene Mann, citizen of the year, and Linda DeRoehm, town manager’s award. Submitted photos

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Mexico maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles